Suspected gunmen, during the weekend, killed eight persons during an attack on a mining site at Shawalan Kuru in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau state.

According to reports, one of the deceased was allegedly beheaded in the attack which was launched on Friday evening.

The sad incident has thrown the settlement and other adjourning communities into mourning.

The corpses, which were retrieved during a visit to the site by Hon Choji and leader of Jos South Council Hon Emmanuel Jang, have been handed over to the relatives of the deceased.

The Deputy Police Commissioner in Plateau, A. S. Tafida, who represented the Commissioner of Police, condoled with the entire Jos South people, especially the Kuru community.

He appealed for calm and cooperation amongst them and advised them not to take laws into their hands.

He promised to work with their leaders in carrying out discreet investigations to arrest the perpetrators.

