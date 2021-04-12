Operatives of the Cross River State Police Command have confirmed an attack on the Ekori Station in Yakurr LGA by unidentified gunmen.

The incident, it was gathered, happened on Saturday and this led to the snatching of an AK-47 rifle belonging to one of the policemen.

The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Igiri Ewa, confirmed the development to PUNCH, noting that the headquarters was still awaiting more information on the attack on Ekori Station.

“Investigations are ongoing. We will issue a statement on the attack,” he said.

This recent attack is not the first on police operatives or security facilities in the state. In February 2020, two checkpoints in Calabar and Obubura were attacked by unidentified gunmen.

The attack led to the death of four policemen in Calabar and their rifles carted away by the gunmen.

