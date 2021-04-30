Gunmen have launched two separate attacks on Imandeakpu and Mbatyough Saghev communities in Guma and Gwer West Local Government Areas of Benue state, respectively, killing at least five persons.

A source in the area who spoke to Vanguard said that the attack on Imandeakpu along the Gbajimba Federal University of Agriculture, FUAM-Gbajimba left four persons dead and several others injured.

According to the source, the gunmen invaded the community at about 11 pm, shooting sporadically and fire at anyone they caught.

He said:

“The attack was unprovoked, the armed herders sneaked into the village when everyone had gone to bed and started shooting sporadically.

“The sound of the gunshots created a pandemonium, people ran out of their houses amid rapid gunshots and those that could not flee quickly were gunned down and butchered like animals.

“As we speak, the village has been deserted, some are fleeing towards Gbajimba the Local Government Headquarters while many others are heading towards the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi.

“Though we learnt that security personnel have moved into community to forestall further attacks,” he said

In Gwer West Local Government, the armed men were said to have invaded Mbatyough Saghev at 10 pm where they reportedly killed another victim whose corpse has been deposited at the Naka General Hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Police Command is yet to react to the development.

