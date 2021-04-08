Tension has gripped several communities in Imo State, especially those hosting the divisional police headquarters. This comes after gunmen, on Wednesday night, attacked the Mbieri Divisional Police Headquarters in Mbaitoli council area of the state.

The incident occurred came less than 24 hours after another station in Ehime Mbano was razed.

In the last week, Imo State has been faced with serious security threats that the saw prisoners being freed from the Owerri Correctional Centre, as well as the burning of police stations.

Speaking about Wednesday’s attac, an indigene of Mbieri told The Nation that the gunmen immediately released the suspects in the police facility.

It was gathered that one of the police officers, who created a resistance, was abducted while two other officers sustained serious gunshot injuries.

The gunmen also took away the phones belonging to suspects and police operatives at the station.

A community leader, Nokey Ebikam, said the police divisional headquarters was not burnt but the gunmen freed the suspects after vandalising the facility.

Orlando Ikeokwu, the spokesperson of the Imo police command, confirmed the attack, noting that one police officer was missing while two others were injured owing to the resistance put by policemen on duty.

Ikeokwu also confirmed some suspects detained in the police facility were freed by the attackers. He however assured police authorities in the state had commenced investigation into the attack immediately.

