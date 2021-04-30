Gunmen have struck Edo State again, this time, abducting a Professor of Engineering and former Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Osadolor Odia.

‎

According to reports, the Don was on his way to his farm at Egoro, Ekpoma, on Thursday morning, April 29, when the incident occurred.‎

‎

A source at the university, who pleaded anonymity, told The Punch Newspaper that the news of the Professor’s abduction threw the school into a panic.

“I can confirm that Professor Osadolor Odia was kidnapped today (on Thursday) on his way to his farm,” the source stated.

‎

According to the source, the suspected kidnappers have already made contact with the family of the professor and are demanding N18 million ransom.

‎

When the Public Relations Officer of the University, Edward Aihevba, was contacted, he said he received the news of the abduction of Professor Odia as general information. Mr. Aihevba added that he has no details of how the incident occurred.

However, the spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Kontongs Bello, said he was not aware of the incident and promised to ‎contact the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ekpoma. He said when the DPO briefs him, a statement will be issued to that effect.

