ANOTHER crisis is said to have reared its ugly head in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, despite efforts by the present administration to maintain peace and order in the State.

Vanguard gathered that the Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway has been blocked as commuters and drivers are not moving in and outside the State.

A Traveller who spoke to Vanguard on phone and do not want his name in print, said:

“I Am coming from Enugu and we are now trapped along the Highway. One of the soldiers on the highway told us 10 persons were killed but we are shocked about what we are seeing on the paper now that only two persons were killed, which one do we believe.

“The whole of Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway is now blocked as there is no movement in and out of the State.

“The only security on the highway is the one we passed at the boundary between Ebonyi and Enugu. Someone inside our vehicle who called the SSG said, the SSG said they are coming with security.

“We are just trapped. It has to do with the Ezilo-Iyonu crisis.”

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State while briefing Newsmen on the security situation in the State Tuesday, explained that only two persons were killed, following the Ezilo-Iyonu crisis in Ishielu LGA of the State.

Umahi further directed that the Councilor whose action led to the killing in the area be arrested and prosecuted.

“One of the Councilors from Ezilo took an expatriate to the land where people were shot dead.

“I have directed the arrest and prosecution of the Councilor involved. No State Government has control over bandits.”

The crisis borders on land dispute.

As at the time of this report, Governor David Umahi alongside other security Chiefs in the state went for an on the spot assessment of the villages in Ohaukwu LGA where over 15 innocent persons were massacred.

While the State Government is insisting that the attackers were Agila people, the victims of the attack are saying that the assailants were Fulani herdsmen.

