Breaking News

Harry, Meghan say Prince Philip ‘will be greatly missed’

By
0
harry,-meghan-say-prince-philip-‘will-be-greatly-missed’
Views: Visits 25

Harry, Meghan say Prince Philip ‘will be greatly missed’

Queen, Prince Philip didn't speak about Archie’s skin — Oprah

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the duke and duchess of Sussex, marked the passing of Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip, with a message on their website.

“In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021. Thank you for your service … You will be greatly missed,” the pair wrote in the message.

READ ALSORamadan: Expert gives recipe on dietary well-being for healthy living

Following a rift with the royal family, Harry and Meghan stepped back from their official royal duties and now live in the United States.

 

Vanguard New Nigeria 

The post Harry, Meghan say Prince Philip ‘will be greatly missed’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

FG targets 25m Nigerians with solar home system

Previous article

Your death is the end of an era, Buhari pays tribute to Prince Philip

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News