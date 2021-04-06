Commissions new Modular Theatre Complex/ Amenity Ward in NOHL

By Chioma Obinna

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnibe Mamora, has said that the Federal Government was committed to building a healthy system that guarantees universal access to comprehensive, efficient, affordable, adequate, equitable and quality healthcare for all Nigerians.

Making the assertion while commissioning the state-of-the-art Modular Theatre Complex and Amenity Ward at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, Mamora said the Federal Ministry of Health was working assiduously in ensuring that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Health Sector Next Level Agenda of 2019 is realised.

His words: I am glad that the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, NOHIL, is also engaging private investors and philanthropists in the provision of comprehensive healthcare delivery to Nigerians.”

Mamora said the present administration was also encouraging private investors to partner with the Federal Government so as to provide qualitative healthcare services as obtainable everywhere in the world.

Appreciating stakeholders of the NOHL, for their unrelenting support towards the actualisation of the vision of the institution and completion of the Modular Theatre Complex and Amenity Ward, he described it as the biggest theatre complex in Nigeria.

“The Theatre Complex was constructed and equipped in line with international best standards while the Amenity Ward which was constructed and equipped with state-of-the-art equipment so as to curtail medical tourism and provide premium care.”

He urged health professionals in the institution to use the facilities judiciously and provide prompt and efficient services to Nigerians.

Speaking, Medical Director of NOHIL, Dr Mustapha Alimi said the construction of the Modular Theatre Complex became necessity when there was a steep rise in surgeries performed by the Hospital due to development in clinical services. The Modular Theatre Complex, a state-of-the-art capital project was built in accordance with international standards.

He explained that the Theatre Complex has six operating suites some equipped with cameras for streaming live surgeries.

“The Theatre also serves as a training center for Resident Doctors. The Complex accommodates Orthopaedic, Paediatric & General Medicine Clinics and mini Pharmacy as well as other Units involved in the Hospital’s patient care.

“In a bid to curb medical tourism and attract high profile clients, the Hospital also constructed an Amenity Ward from internally generated revenue.

The Amenity Ward has Eight private rooms, an eight bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU), a well-equipped operating Theatre, a Gym, Laboratory and Mini Pharmacy. “

He said the revenue generated from the project would be used to improve the existing facilities in the Hospital in order to alleviate the pains of the indigent patients, adding that, the building projects were executed with a view to improving the qualitative healthcare services being provided by the Hospital.

On his part, the Board Chairman, NOHIL, Lagos, Dr Tunji Alausa said that they were working in harmony with the management of the hospital toward improving services.

“When we came on board, we decided along with the management of the hospital that we will complete all ongoing projects.

“We also want to expand capacity of the hospital; so, we decided on completing the Amenity Ward to complement the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“This is to improve and expand services we offer, and we are bold to say the Modular Theatre we are inaugurating is one of the biggest in Nigeria. It is equipped with state-of-the-art medical infrastructure.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Healthcare: FG building healthy system accessible to all, says Mamora appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...