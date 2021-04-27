Heavy shootings, on Monday night, were reported along Douglas road in Owerri, the Imo state capital, as unknown gunmen attempted to overrun a Hausa settlement.

It was gathered that the policemen and soldiers in the area engaged the attackers in a fierce gun duel, a development that led to sporadic shootings in the area all through the night.

The development made social media go agog as videos shared on various platforms showed people running to prevent being caught in the crossfire

It was gathered that the gunmen left when they could not withstand the superior firepower of the security men.

Confirming the development to Daily Trust, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Hope Uzodinma on Northern Affairs and Vulnerable Persons (Men), Hon. Sulaiman Ibrahim Sulaiman, said that the gunmen were eventually repelled after a session of heavy shootings.

As of the time of filing this report, the Imo State Police Command is yet to confirm the development.

This development came shortly after an attack was launched on the Divisional Police Headquarters in the Okigwe area of the state, killing five police officers and kidnapping another.

Imo State, as well as other South-Eastern states, in the last two months, have come under immense attack. About a month ago, the state Police Headquarters was attacked, with several properties being destroyed.

