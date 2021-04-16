Helen McCrory, the English actor who played Narcissa Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” franchise and Polly Gray in “Peaky Blinders,” has died. She was 52. McMcrory died after a “heroic battle with cancer”, her husband Damian Lewis announced on Friday. “I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty […]

The post Helen McCrory, “Harry Potter” And “Peaky Blinders” Actress, Dies Aged 52 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...