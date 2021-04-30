Hero MotoCorp and Gogoro has announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the shift to sustainable electric mobility in India.

The companies will establish a battery swapping joint venture to bring Gogoro’s industry leading battery swapping platform to India and will collaborate on electric vehicle development to bring Hero-branded, powered by Gogoro Network vehicles, to market.

The partnership brings together Hero, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, and Gogoro, the global leader in urban battery swapping and smart mobility innovation.

Commenting on the new partnership, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, Dr. Pawan Munjal, said: “Our strategic partnership with Gogoro is in line with our vision – ‘Be the Future of Mobility’ which we are bringing alive through our mission to ‘Create, Collaborate & Inspire’.

“Today marks another major milestone in our journey, as we bring Hero’s leadership in two-wheelers, our Global scale and innovation powerhouse, with the leadership of Gogoro in Swapping business model, as they have demonstrated over the years in Taiwan and rest of the world.”

“This partnership will further extend the work, which we are doing at our Research and Development hubs at the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and our Tech Centre in Germany.”

The vision and commitment of Hero and Gogoro is perfectly aligned towards the common goal of accelerating the shift to smart, sustainable electric mobility in India, and around the World.

“With this new partnership, we commit to introducing a sustainable mobility paradigm, first in India and then in other markets around the world. This partnership will strengthen and expedite the Indian government’s electrification drive and will have a significant impact on India’s energy and mobility future,” he added.

In his remarks, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Gogoro Inc, Horace Luke, said: “We are at a critical stage in the transformation of urban mobility and the evolution of smart cities. With more than 225 million gas-powered two wheel vehicles in India, the need for smart and sustainable electric transportation and refuelling is vital.”

Luke said the Hero-Gogoro partnership addresses these challenges and will leverage Hero’s market strength and Gogoro’s industry leading innovations to deliver smart vehicles and refuelling with Gogoro Network battery swapping.

Like this: Like Loading...