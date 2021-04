Macaulay Culkin and his girlfriend Brenda Song are parents. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Dakota Song Culkin, on April 5. “Mother, father and baby are all healthy and happy. We are overjoyed,” the duo said in a statement issued to Times. Baby Dakota weighed in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces (3.11kg), and […]

