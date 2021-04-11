lo lo

By Emma Una

CALABAR- THREE gunmen on Saturday night invaded Ekori police station in Yakkur Local Government Area and went away with an AK47 with some rounds of ammunition.

Reports from the area say a lone policemen who was on duty at the station was severely manhandled and his AK47 and rounds of ammunition were taken sway by the hoodlums.

“As I speak to you now, the Ekori Police station has been placed under lock and key while the policeman whose gun was taken away is being detained at Ugep Divisional Police Station where others who were working at the Ekori station have been asked to report’. Likpi, a resident of the area told Vanguard on phone.

He said said nobody was killed and the identity of the hoodlums is not known yet.

” Apart from the policeman who was manhandled by the gunmen, no other person was attacked by the gunmen”

Ms Irene Ugbo, the Cross River Police Command spokesman did not answer calls on her GSM number.

