Unknown gunmen have set the Federal High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State ablaze.

According to reports, the court was attacked on Tuesday morning with petrol bombs. Pictures cited by this newspaper showed some court properties being razed to ashes.

The complex is said to be located along the Enugu/Abakaliki Highway, opposite the Peoples Democratic Party office in the state.

The fire which began in the early hours of the morning affected the library and the security post of the court building.

However, firefighters were said to have later mobilised to the scene to put out the fire before it could cause more damage.

No casualty was recorded in the attack which destroyed court records in the library.

The police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident, saying the attackers came to the court in large numbers to carry out the attack.

The motive for the attack on the Federal High Court, just like the attacks on security officials, is possibly to weaken state institutions that are in charge of law and order, so as to create fear and confusion.

This development comes as many South-Eastern States have been gripped with serious security challenges and many parts of the North bleeds as Boko Haram insurgents have continued to launch attacks.

