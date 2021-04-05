The attack on inmates and releasing of inmates in prisons that was only limited to police stations and prisons in Akwa Ibom, Edo, Anambra and Abia States has now been extended to Imo State as armed men in the early hours of Monday, 1.00am to be precise, invaded Owerri Prisons, using dynamites and other heavy explosives to gain entrance and release some inmates in the prison.

The hoodlums suspected to be members of the outlawed IPOB/ESN members also attacked the Police State Headquarters Owerri while firing consistently with AK 47 rifles and explosives. They released some suspects detained in the SCID cell and put fire on so many vehicles parked at the Headquarter premises including the SCID office building.

The onslaught/operation lasted close to three hours.

The carnage done to the facilities was enormous just as the number of inmates released is yet to be confirmed.

The attacked facilities will be assessed shortly by the state police command.

