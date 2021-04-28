Happy birthday:

Social interactions will bring some great opportunities your way today. Make sure you take some time to get out there and network, or else you may end up losing out. Your lucky numbers: 1, 5, 6, 11, 15.

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Lady Luck will favor those who stick to the beaten path today. If you take too many risks, you may end up setting yourself up for failure. Be kind to those around you and they will return the favor! ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Mistakes will end up being very costly today, so make sure you stay on your toes. Whether at home or at work, you will have to avoid distractions if you want to avoid disaster. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

You are sure to lose out if you are too pushy with people today. A more indirect and gentle approach will be needed if you want to get closer to your goals. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

There will be no need to hold back today, so feel free to go all out when it comes to chasing your dreams. A realistic perspective will work in your favor. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Although things have stabilized somewhat for you, do not grow too comfortable. You still have plenty left to do if you want to achieve your dreams. Long-term investments will provide financial security. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

You can turn your frown upside-down today by engaging in activities that will get you out of the house. Don’t worry so much about how you put things. You may be pleasantly surprised where being straightforward and honest gets you. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

It will be worth your time to review your portfolio. Some major changes are coming over the horizon and you will want to be financially prepared for them. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Professional demands will require that you make some tough choices today. While it may be a blow to your social life, it is sure to launch your career forward. Education will be highlighted. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

The positive energy you feel today will fill you with confidence. This will be a great time to start new projects, but do not allow yourself get carried away by pie-in-the-sky fantasies. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

You need to listen to every word that’s being said today. Only make decisions after you have thoroughly digested all the new information that you have learned. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Although certain things may be coming to an end, this is not the time to fret. As one door closes, another is sure to open. Don’t be afraid to think big. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

You are being tougher on yourself than you really should be. If you keep piling on the pressure, you will soon reach your breaking point. Relax a bit and you will do even better. ✭✭✭

RATINGS ✭

5: Head for Macao!

4: Ye gods! The planets align!

3: Things are looking up.

2: Don’t bet on things working out.

1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.

