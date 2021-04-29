Happy birthday:

Actions will speak louder than words today. Instead of just talking about your dreams for the future, get out there and do what needs to be done to achieve them. Your lucky numbers: 1, 2, 4, 11, 15.

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Take care on whom you pin your hopes today. Although someone may talk big, that doesn’t mean they will be able to deliver. Learning about different traditions and cultures will expand your world. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Practical matters should not be your main concern today. Feel free to have some fun by heading out with those close to you. This break will end up sparking your creativity and opening new doors! ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

Stick with your plans today even if you end up facing strong opposition. Have confidence that you have done your homework and know what you are getting yourself into. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

A sudden shift in your fortunes may knock you off balance. Work has kept you busy recently. Make sure you put aside some time for family entertainment today. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

You may find yourself being pulled in numerous different directions today. Keeping your cool will enable you to find the right path. Lady Luck will favor you when it comes to money. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Your imagination will be operating at a very high level today. This is a good time to show others just how versatile and inventive you can be. Talking to friends will enable you to regain emotional balance after a turbulent few days. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Work has kept you busy recently. Make sure you put aside some time for family entertainment today so you can retighten the bonds between you and those you love. Your financial luck is on the rise. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Although you may be worried about making major life changes, you are in a great position to do so today. Walk toward the future with courage and confidence. An old friend may reach out to you. ✭✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

While at first glance it may appear that you only have a few choices today, a closer look will actually reveal that you have access to more opportunities than you realized. Travel will be in your future. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

You shouldn’t just be honest about your feelings with others, more importantly you need to be honest with yourself. Romance is on the rise today. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Personal time may have to take a backseat over the next few days, as the challenges ahead will require you to work extra hard. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Swift action will be required today if you want to head off a major problem at the pass. Honesty will be the best policy when it comes to closing a business deal. ✭✭✭

RATINGS ✭

5: Head for Macao!

4: Ye gods! The planets align!

3: Things are looking up.

2: Don’t bet on things working out.

1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.

Like this: Like Loading...