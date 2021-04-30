Happy birthday:

True satisfaction is only obtainable in the present moment. Take some time out today to appreciate all the blessings you have in your life right now. Lady Luck will favor the determined. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 8, 12, 17.

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

There is a fine line between fighting for what you want and just being stubborn. Just because you have your heart set on something, do not let it blind you to the bigger picture. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

There is always room for improvement. If you feel you are not quite where you need to be, then focus your energies on self-improvement. The stars will smile down on you when it comes to money. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

This will be a great time to get together with close friends and family. Work will still be there when you are done, so go out and have some fun tonight. Yellow will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Although you may believe that you have already tried everything to solve a difficult problem, there are still plenty of avenues that you have yet to explore. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Other people’s slow progress and lack of initiative may leave you disappointed today. Focus on getting things done instead of wasting time placing blame. Meeting new people and attending social events will help you figure what direction to take your career in. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Focus your energies on work today. You will accomplish quite a bit if you keep your nose to the grindstone. Patience will be important as other people won’t necessarily be moving at the same speed as yourself. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

You may crave peace and quiet, but they will be very difficult to come by. Instead of trying to bury your head in the sand, it will be better to face the challenges of the day straight on. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

You will be overflowing with energy at work. Use this time to get closer to your long-term goals. Your financial luck is on the rise. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

While your feelings are generally a great guide, you need to be more cautious with your decision-making process today. Take a more rational approach by basing your choices on facts and figures. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Although maintaining the peace is very important to you, sometimes you just can’t avoid confrontation. Don’t hesitate to fight for what you know is right. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Approach the day with a positive outlook and you may be surprised by the enthusiastic support you receive from your coworkers and friends. Your love life is looking up. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

You will see great success if you take the time to hone your skills today. Try approaching things from a completely different direction and try things that you would normal avoid. ✭✭✭

