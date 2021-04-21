House of Representatives member Ndudi Elumelu on Wednesday joined calls for the removal or resignation of Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami over pro-terrorist comments he made in the past. The minister initially denied making pro-terrorist comments after media reports of his previous teaching were published but later acknowledged his past views. […]

