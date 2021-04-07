A 19-year-old boy identified as Sodiq Adams has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly raping a woman to death in Kwara.

It was gathered that the suspect allegedly raped his victim, Aishat Sanni on Friday at a farm in Esie in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The NSCDC spokesperson in Kwara, Babawale Afolabi, disclosed that three others were arrested in connection with the crime.

He gave the name of the other suspects as Rasaq Rasheed, 16; Lukman Quadri, 15; and Billiaminu Qayum, 16.

The suspects claimed that they caught the deceased and another woman on a farm in the community stealing cashew nuts.

However, an investigation by the NSCDC revealed that Mr. Adams, the leader of the gang, raped the victim, while the three others gave the other woman a hot chase but lost her.

He said while Mr. Adams was trying to rape the woman, she bit him in the hand and inflicted injuries on him, while her neck beads broke and scattered at the scene of the crime.

The spokesman said, “Three out of the suspects namely; Rasaq Rasheed, Lukman Quadri, and Biliaminu Qoyum, confirmed in their statements that the prime suspect, Sodiq Adams, ‘arrested’ a ‘Bororo’ woman for allegedly stealing cashew nuts but she later escaped.

“Investigation revealed that Sodiq Adam’s convinced the other three suspects to run after the second Bororo woman, who ran away, so that he could have carnal knowledge of the one arrested.

“In the process of trying to rape the deceased, he was bitten in the left arm, and bruises were inflicted on his neck by the late Aishat.

“Investigation further revealed that the other victim, who escaped, when asked about the whereabouts of the deceased, confirmed that she was captured by the prime suspect, Sodiq Adams.

“On getting to the scene of the crime with the prime suspect, some facts emerged. The place where the late Aishat Sanni was killed was full of her neck beads; and the clothes that Sodiq Adams wore were still with blood.”

The NSCDC spokesperson said the suspects have been handed over to the Kwara police command and will be charged to court soon.

