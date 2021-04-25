By Ayo Onikoyi,

As the Nigerian entertainment industry is experiencing a big boom in the post-COVID-19 era, new vocalists that may shape the future of the industry keep springing up. One of the artists who seem ready to take over the music space is Ayomide Alex Olanipekun better known as Boylexxy.

Call him Nigeria’s new vocalist attracting attention and raising the bar, then one may not be wrong as Boylexxy whose interest in music began when he was living in Atlanta with a friend that is also into music.

Speaking about his musical vision and what inspired his career, Boylexxy said he has exposed tunes from some of Nigeria’s top music stars including K1 De Ultimate, Wizkid, Dagrin among others early in life as their songs and music arrangement gave him a clear cut understanding about the Nigerian music culture and the path he wants to follow.

Having discovered his choice of music and the path to follow, the singer said he took a break from school to focus on music as this would later birthed his debut single, Belinda in 2019.

According to him, the track received positive reviews from fans and helped him rediscover what he described as a mix of production, high-energy vocals, and Afro-pop rhythms that led to the release of his second single “Gbon Gbon.”

With him featuring on Peruzzi’s new album, ‘Rum and Boogie’, Boylexxy says he is already having a feeling that 2021 would be a great year for him.

