By Bashir Bello, KANO

Tragedy struck residents of Unguwa Jaoji near Zoological garden in Kano metropolis as a housewife, Nafisa Abdulkarim and her sister-in-law, Maryam Sani burnt to death in a fire outbreak that razed their flat late hours of Friday night.

It was gathered that the husband, Salisu Sani Babura (45-year-old) and their four years old daughter, Fatima Salisu narrowly escaped as the fire wreak havoc and destroyed all their belongings.

An eyewitness, Muhammad Isah said the inhabitants were already asleep around past 10 pm when the incident happened.

Isah who operates a shop in the neighbourhood said the husband rescued their daughter by throwing her down and after which he also jumped down from the one storey building while the wife and his sister were trapped.

Also read:

Confirming the development, the spokesperson of Kano Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi said the cause of the fire incident could not be ascertained but the investigation was in progress to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Abdullahi said, “At about 10:10 pm, we received a distress call through one Sabo Wada from Zoo Road Opposite Zoological garden that a one storey building with 2 compartments was gutted by fire.

“Four people were reportedly trapped namely, Salisu Sani Babura (45-year-old), Nafisa Abdulkarim (28-year-old), Maryam Sani (19-year-old) and his daughter, Fatima Salisu (4-year-old).

“While Salisu Sani and his daughter Fatima Salisu were rescued alive, the remaining 2 victims, Nafisa Abdulkarim (28-year-old) and Maryam Sani (19-year-old) were rescued unconscious and conveyed to Malam Aminu Kano teaching hospital for medical examination and later confirmed dead by the doctor.

“Victims handed over to C.S.P. Awesu Sulaiman of Sheka Police division,” Abdullahi however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post How housewife, sister-in-law burnt to death in Kano inferno appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...