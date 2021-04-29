Representative of Edo Central Senatorial District, Clifford Odia, yesterday, narrated how he escaped death when bandits attacked him twice along the Okene-Lokoja and Lokoja-Abaji roads.

Odia, who is chairman, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, told journalists that he narrowly escaped death, when the bandits opened fire on his convoy, while returning to Abuja from Edo State.

He said during the shootout between the bandits and his security details, three policemen sustained gun injuries, adding that one of the wounded policemen was in a critical condition, but that he was responding to treatment in an Abuja hospital.

He disclosed that his personal vehicle was riddled with bullets, although he was lucky to have escaped unhurt, adding: “I’m seriously traumatised by the experience.”

Narrating his ordeal, he said: “We met the bandits on our way from Edo State between Okene and Lokoja. They opened fire on my convoy, but the gallant policemen had to return fire for fire immediately.

“They did their best to stabilise them. I had to immediately call the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja to be on standby. One of the policemen had a bullet lodged close to his liver.

“As if that was not enough, we met another setback around Abaji. There was traffic, because of the incidence and because we had to save the wounded policemen, we decided to move on but another set of bandits opened fire on us.

“At that point, some vigilantes had to join the policemen and chased them into the bush and that was how I survived the attack. Bullets damaged all my vehicles. But I’m glad that we all survived. I must salute the gallantry of our policemen. If given the right equipment, they can do better to protect Nigerians.”

He urged the Federal Government to immediately initiate moves to restructure the country’s security architecture, warning that no one was safe anymore, stressing that something urgent should be done to restore order to all parts of the country and protect Nigerians.





