How miscreants killed policemen, carted away weapons in Akwa Ibom – Army

The Nigeria Army said it has dislodged a group of miscreants in Akwa Ibom State after killing policemen and carted away several weapons. Army spokesman Mohammed Yerima in a statement stated that “the general security situation in Akwa Ibom state has been very peaceful until recently when the security situation around Essien Udim Local Government […]

