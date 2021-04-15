—Says, we’ve high expectations from him

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday gave an insight on how the new Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Abba was appointed.

The President, who fielded questions from journalists as he returned from his routine medical check-up in the United Kingdom said that Nigerians have high expectations from the new police boss.

President Buhari also said that the new Service Chiefs were doing their best to contend the security situation in the country.

Asked how he felt after the medical checkup in London, he simply said, “Yes, it went very well, after your well wishes.”

On what Nigerians should expect from his administration going forward after the rest in London, the President said, “Continuity.”

Also fielding question on his expectations from the new IGP he appointed while in London, he said, “Well, we went through the system, there was a committee by the Minister of Police Affairs.

“They gave me some names and he happened to be the one chosen. He knows his job, he has been in it for a long time, he went through all the trainings, he has the necessary experience. So, we have a high expectation from him.”

Asked on the performance of the new service chiefs so far, President Buhari said,” Oh yes, they have been in the system all the way, they know what is wrong, they know what is right and I think they are doing their best. I hope their best will be good enough for Nigeria.”

The presidential aircraft conveying him and some presidential aides landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 4.45 p.m

President Buhari had on March 30 departed Abuja for London, United Kingdom, for routine medical check-up.

Present at the airport to welcome the president included the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammed Bello, and the National Security Adviser, NSA, to the President, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd).

Others were the Service Chiefs, the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Yusuf Bichi, and other presidential aides.

After a brief welcoming ceremony at the airport, the President boarded a presidential helicopter that conveyed him to the Presidential Villa.

