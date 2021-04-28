Nigerians pursuing graduate and undergraduate degrees spent an estimated $501 million (N190,129,500,000.00) as of Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in communities across America, the US government has said.

The country said in a fact sheet on Tuesday after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a virtual meeting with the President, major general Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama.

A copy of the fact sheet released by the United States Government on its website was obtained on Wednesday.

The US also stated that a record was broken in the academic year 2019-2020 with nearly 14,000 Nigerian students pursuing different programmes in the country.

On educational and cultural exchanges, the fact sheet said, “With over 100,000 travelers to the United States each year, Nigerians boost American businesses, colleges, and universities. There are over 8,800 education and exchange program alumni from Nigeria and the United States.

“Nigeria sends more students to American colleges and universities than any other country in Africa and is the eleventh largest source worldwide of international students to the United States.

“In Academic Year 2019-2020, a record-breaking number of nearly 14,000 Nigerians pursued U.S. graduate and undergraduate degrees, bringing an estimated $501 million to communities across America. In 2020, advisees of EducationUSA services received scholarships worth $28 million.

“The United States provided more than 9 million teacher’s guides and books in five of Nigeria’s most widely spoken languages to advance early grade reading.”

Like this: Like Loading...