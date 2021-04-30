A painter, Moses Olaitan, and his accomplice, Segun Omoshola, have been paraded at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters for allegedly impersonating the Elegushi of Ikate land, Oba Saheed Elegushi, and using his image to defraud a woman they met on Facebook to the tune of N51m.

While parading the suspects on Thursday, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said after a report was made, detectives tracked down and arrested Olaitan and Segun three months after perpetrating the crime.

Olaitan said after he opened a Facebook account in the name of the monarch, he started posting different pictures of the traditional ruler to attract potential suitors.

He stated, “Everything happened on Facebook. I impersonated Oba Saheed Elegushi on Facebook and used his pictures. She (the victim) connected with me online and said she wanted to marry a king and we started from there. I told her that if she wanted to marry a king, she needs to do some cultural activities and she agreed.

“She told me to send my account number, but because I didn’t have an account number, I contacted Segun, who provided the account used for collecting the money.

“I was paid N2.5m and it was when I was brought to the command that I got to know that what she paid was N51m. How I was arrested was that the police tracked my cousin’s number. I was making arrangements for my birthday when the police arrested me.”

Segun, 48, stated that the painter introduced him to the victim, saying, “I took him to those who provided the account used in collecting the money from the woman. I collected N3.5m. I was shocked when I heard that the money was N51m.”

