Nigerian Security Agencies have prevented the abduction of about four students of the Plateau State University in Bokkos Local Government Area of the State.

Some gunmen stormed the university community on Monday night attempting to abduct some students residing off the school campus.

However, their operation was foiled by the joint intervention from the officers of Operation Safe Haven, Operation Rainbow, Nigeria Police, University Security and Community Watch Group.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs to Governor Lalong confirmed the incident to newsmen in Jos.

According to him, “on receiving the distress call, officers of Operation Safe Haven, Operation Rainbow, Nigeria Police, University Security and Community Watch Group mobilised and went after the kidnappers who had taken four students. Facing apparent capture, the criminals aborted their mission and ran away leading to the safe recovery of the students.”

The state governor who lauded the security operatives for their quick response in forestalling the planned abduction also directed an establishment of a police post in the university community against further attack.

Governor Lalong appealed to residents of the state to be security conscious and assist the security agencies with intelligence.