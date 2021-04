“There’s so much pollution in the air now that if it weren’t for our lungs, there’d be no place to put it all” – Robert Orben “Pollution is the introduction of harmful materials into the environment. These harmful materials are called pollutants. Pollutants can be natural, such as volcanic ash. They can also be created […]

The post How Pollution Affects Mental Health appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...