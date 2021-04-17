The chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Honourable Abdullahi Candido, has decried the implications of the lingering conflicts between the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and AMAC on his programmes and activities. Speaking Friday in Abuja, Candido said the development has made things difficult for his administration towards meeting its obligations to the Council and […]

