The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of ethnic profiling by issuing sensational, ethnic-biased and provocative public statements capable of overheating the South East region.

It wondered why security forces were stoking the embers of division and imaginary crisis in the South East zone.

The rights group has demanded that the secret police should stick to their designation and perform their duties in all parts of the country according to the dictates of the law setting them up without dabbling into media war and demonisation of any ethno-religious group.

Instead of raising unnecessary alarm targeted at demonising certain groups only because their alleged supporters were from the South East, HURIWA accused the DSS of working to undermine the security of Ndigbo and wondered if it had failed to end herdsmen killings and violence in the South East.

“The DSS alarm about some bombs and devices IPOB is allegedly importing to the South East, the mode of communication and deliberate leaking of such official communication to the media are aimed at demonising the South East and painting it like a region breeding rebellion.

“But we make bold to say that the DSS’ approach is unprofessional and may have been deployed to portray the South East as a rebellious enclave and to build up a narrative to exonerate armed Fulani herdsmen accused of masterminding several killings and blood cuddling attacks,” it stated.

HURIWA demanded to know why the DSS had not raised an alarm on how Boko Haram terrorists invaded part of Niger State and are on the verge of invading Abuja, but only the Governor of Niger State was courageous enough to raise the alarm.

“Why has the DSS not raised the alarm on how the Fulani Militia that have destroyed many towns and villages in Katsina, Zamfara and Southern Kaduna buy and import weapons, which they displayed on several occasions that Sheikh Ahmed Gumi of Kaduna often visit them? ”

“Why has the DSS not raised the alarm before the invasion of communities in Benue State by armed Fulani killers who have slaughtered Tiv farmers and killed over 70 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in their camps?” HURIWA further queried.



