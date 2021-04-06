Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have arrested a 30-year-old man identified as Johnson Samuel, for stabbing a 57-year-old to death at his residence.

It was learnt that the suspect stabbed the victim after he suspected that the deceased was having an illicit affair with his wife.

Suleiman Nguroje, the spokesperson of the state police command, while confirming the arrest, said the suspect, a resident of Bandasarga village, Ganye Local Government Area, returned home on Sunday, April 4 around 11 pm and met the victim, Yaji Lawal, in his house.

Irked by the suspicion that the man was having an affair with his wife, the man picked up a knife and stabbed the deceased.

“There and then, he suspected the victim of coming to have an affair with his wife; all of a sudden, he stabbed him with a knife and left him in a pool of blood” Nguroje said

The police spokesman said the victim was rushed to hospital but was later confirmed dead. He said the state Commissioner Police, Aliyu Adamu, has ordered further investigations into the case.

