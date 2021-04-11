By Ayo Onikoyi

With over five years of nurturing, teaching and creating platforms for aspiring DJs in Nigeria, founder of Kaywise Academy, Ayorinde Okiki, popularly known as DJ Kaywise has said the success recorded by the academy over the years has reassured him that with proper structure, Nigerian entertainers will succeed.

Worried about the continued lack of structure that keeps hindering the growth of aspiring music DJs, DJ Kaywise said in a chat with Potpourri that he floated his academy to groom young minds whose interest lies in disc jockeying, adding that he has always been passionate about creating conducive environment of learning for his students.

With over five branches in Nigeria, Kaywise hinted that the academy has graduated over 600 students, who according to him, have become successful DJs across different parts of Africa and impacting lives of others positively.

According to him, “I grew up in an environment where there was and still no proper structure that would guarantee success of stakeholders in the industry and I was moved to contribute my part to correcting the problem, hence the birth of Kaywise Academy.”

“My mission is to create the next line of generational DJs that would show the world that Nigeria has what it takes to be one of the best when it comes to music and sounds. We can’t continue to wait on those who will not help our situation, so my academy was floated to contribute my quota and give hope and voice to the people,” he said.

