By Ayo Onikoyi

Model Thacutegeminme has said that her aim is to become a globally recognized model and project Nigerian models on the world stage.

The University of Lagos undergraduate said in a chat with Potpourri that models in Nigeria are not given their dues and are under-paid, adding that she wants the people to change the perception of models and modelling in the country.

On what motivated her to get into modelling, she said that it is inborn and that she naturally just loved watching fashion shows on television as a kid and also watching her sisters do it.

She added that she has always loved to be a model, “Especially a runway model but my height could not get me that because I am 5’3. So I just went for face modelling instead; I got interested because I really like flashy lifestyles, cameras, photoshoots, looking different all the time and all because as a model, it is like you are a thousand people in one person because you get to change your looks and all and also to improve my esteem because I was a really shy person growing up.”

The Instagram queen stated that she aims “to own a modelling agency for petite models like me and by God’s grace make sure short people are able to walk on runway someday because I feel everyone should have that opportunity.”

