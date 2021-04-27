The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has charged its newly accredited 63 tertiary institutions and tuition centres to sustain the standards that qualified them for the highly coveted certificate of the institute. The President ICAN, Dame Onome Adewuyi, gave the charge during the award of certificate of accreditation and recognition to the institutions […]

