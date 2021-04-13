When Toni Kroos arrived for his first training session with Real Madrid in 2014, he went the wrong way.
The post Ice cold Kroos keeps Real Madrid in the hunt for trophies again appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.
When Toni Kroos arrived for his first training session with Real Madrid in 2014, he went the wrong way.
The post Ice cold Kroos keeps Real Madrid in the hunt for trophies again appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.
Comments