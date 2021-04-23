Janet Osemudiamen

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has sought increased synergy between the agency and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in fighting corruption.

Speaking on Friday, April 23, 2021, during a courtesy visit to the Lagos Zonal Office of the EFCC, Kabir Elelu, Lagos State Commissioner of the ICPC, commended the EFCC for championing the fight against corruption, while also calling for a more robust relationship between the two agencies.

Kabir emphasized the need for both agencies to work together so as to improve the existing relationship in the areas of intelligence sharing and referral of cases.

According to him, “The EFCC and ICPC had worked together in the past. But in recent times, this practice is being eroded; so, we are here to revive the working relationship we have with the EFCC in combating corruption at the zonal levels. This is because the fight against corruption is a collective one, which the EFCC cannot tackle alone.”

Kabir also commended the EFCC for its relentless efforts in tackling internet fraud, adding that “this is a rude awakening for fraudsters across the country.”

In his response, Ahmed Ghali, the Lagos Zonal Head of EFCC, described the Commission and ICPC as “twin sisters, who share common interests.”

Ghali pledged to work together with the ICPC to achieve a common goal, which is to rid the nation of economic and financial crimes.

“The fight against corruption is not a competition, but a fight for our common goal; hence, we will work together as a team in achieving this.”

In the same vein, the Commission welcomes enduring synergy with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC and the Department of State Services, DSS in the fight against corruption

The Uyo Zonal Head of the Commission, CDS Nwanneka Nwokike stated this Thursday April 22 and Friday April 23, 2021, during a familiarization visit to the DSS and NSCDC respectively.

Nwokike advocated a sustained and improved collaboration between the EFCC and DSS, when he visited the State Director, Mohammad Modibbo, who also assured that his Command will continue to do everything possible to support the Commission in combating corruption, economic and financial crimes in the state. “We are ready to work with you. If you need any assistance, please don’t hesitate, even for a second. We will assist you because I believe the more we work together the more crimes will generally reduce”, he said.

At the NSCDC, the Zonal Head said the essence of the visit was to strengthen the robust partnership between the Commission and its stakeholders, adding that it was the collective duty of all agencies to ensure a better Nigeria. “We thank you for your cooperation so far, and the essence of this visit of course, is to strengthen the robust relationship and synergy with your organisation with the hope that we can continue to work together” said Nwokike.