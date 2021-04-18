•The President Has Reached His Peak Bishop Charles Ighele, the General Superintendent, Holy Spirit Mission (Happy Family Centre), just clocked 66. In this interview with ISAAC TAIWO, he speaks on his church’s mission, his programmes for youths and the nation, while proffering solutions to some of the challenges facing Nigeria Considering the current economic, social […]

The post Ighele: Buhari’s successor should focus on nation building appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...