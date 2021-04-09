Re-appoints CP Mba FRPO, Owohunwa PSO

By Evelyn Usman

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba has approved the posting of AIG Hafiz Inuwa, as the Force Secretary and member of the Force’ Management Team.

He takes over from AIG Mustapha Dandaura who has been redeployed to Zone-7 Police Headquarters, Abuja.

The acting IGP also reappointed CP Frank Mba as the Force Public Relations Officer, while Ag. CP Idowu Owohunwa was re-appointed Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to the IGP.

The new Force Secretary, AIG Inuwa holds a Masters degree in Public Policy and Administration. Prior to his appointment as the Force Secretary, he was the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone-13 Ukpo -Dunukofia in Awka, Anambra State, covering Anambra and Enugu States Police Commands.

He had previously served as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Delta and Cross River States, amongst other strategic positions.

On the other hand, CP Frank Mba, a lawyer and member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), is also an alumnus of the University of Dundee, Scotland – United Kingdom, where he earned a Master’s Degree in Law.

He holds a Diploma in Police Strategic Management from the University of Virginia, USA and a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy (FBINA) in Quantico, Virginia, USA. He also holds a Certificate in National and International Security from Harvard University, USA.

He is being re-appointed as the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) and the Image-maker for the Nigeria Police Force for the third time.

The newly re-appointed Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police, Ag. CP Owohunwa holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Studies from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Studies and Policing from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom.

Owohunwa also holds a Diploma in Police Strategic Management at the University of Virginia, USA. He is a graduate of the globally recognized FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, USA.

He was the PSO-IGP between 2015 and 2016, and to the immediate past Inspector General of Police. His re-appointment marks the third time he is holding the position as the Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector-General of Police.

In a similar vein, the IGP has ordered the posting of the following officers; CSP Idris Abdullahi Abubakar as the PSO II to the IGP, SP Isah Abdulhamid as PA-IGP, SP Nura Kabir Hanga as Secretary – IGP, amongst other personal aides.

The Senior Police Officers are expected to bring their professional and intellectual exposure to bear in assisting the IGP and his Management Team in developing/implementing strategic policing policies and plans, all directed at stabilizing internal security, modernizing police operations and restoring police primacy in the protection of lives and property of citizens.

The appointments/postings of the Senior Officers and personal aides according to a statement issued by the Police High Command, take immediate effect.

