The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has begun overhauling the security architecture in the Southeast.

In this light, Baba ordered the posting of CP Christopher A. Owolabi as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of Anambra State Police Command.

The IGP also approved the transfer and posting of several senior police officers. A majority of the officers were transferred from Imo State to Kogi, Zamfara, Benue, Niger, and Taraba State.

Similarly, 18 senior police officers were transferred from other locations in the country to Imo State.

A statement by CP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer read:

“The deployment of the new CP is part of the ongoing efforts at re-ordering, overhauling, and strengthening the security and policing architecture in Anambra State and other States of the South-East and South-South geo-political zones of the country.

“This is ultimately designed to improve the operational efficiency of the commands and enhance public safety and security. CP Chris Owolabi takes over from CP Monday Bala Kuryas who has been redeployed to the Anti-Fraud Section of the Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos”.

The IGP also ordered the posting of other strategic and tactical commanders within the zones.

A total of two (2) Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), fourteen (14) Assistant Commissioners of Police, and other mid-level officers were affected.

The IGP charged the new Commissioner of Police in Anambra State to take adequate measures in consolidating and improving on the gains of his predecessor.

He further charged the CP to rejig the security apparatus of the state, harness the full potential of the command – its workforce, assets, and stakeholders – in advancing the collective safety of all citizens.

The IGP equally enjoined the people of South-East and South-South zones to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies to enable them to succeed in the responsibilities of safeguarding them and the commonwealth of the nation.

Like this: Like Loading...