Mr. Usman Alkali Baba, the acting Inspector-General of Police, has reacted to the ongoing security threats in the Southern part of Nigeria.

According to Usman, there is a critical security situation in the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones of the country.

Baba said this on Friday in Abuja at the opening of a meeting with police strategic commanders in the zones.

Baba who was appointed as IGP on Tuesday, April 6, said the meeting was aimed at discussing security issues affecting the two regions of the country in order to resolve them.

Speaking after the meeting, Baba said the commanders will go back to their zones to implement the outcome of the meeting.

The IGP said the challenges would require the force to rejig its operational strategies to ensure that the issues were nip in the bud immediately.

“It is not like we do not have security problems in other geopolitical zones of the country, but we have to address them one after the other.’’

He said calling a larger meeting of all Commissioners of Police and other senior officers would not be right at the moment because of COVID-19 protocols which were put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic in the country.

