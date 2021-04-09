The newly appointed Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the redeployment and reappointments of some top police commanders.

Baba approved the posting of Hafiz Inuwa, an assistant inspector-general of police, as the force’s secretary and member of the force management team, while Idowu Owohunwa was appointed as principal staff officer (PSO) to the IGP.

Inuwa takes over from Mustapha Dandaura who has now been redeployed to Zone 7 police headquarters in Abuja.

Baba also ordered the posting of Idris Abdullahi Abubakar, a chief superintendent of police, as the PSO II to the IGP, and Isah Abdulhamid, a superintendent of police, as personal assistant to the IGP.

Nura Kabir Hanga, a superintendent of police, was appointed as secretary to the IGP.

“The Senior Police Officers are expected to bring their professional and intellectual exposure to bear in assisting the IGP and his Management Team in developing/implementing strategic policing policies and plans, all directed at stabilizing internal security, modernizing police operations and restoring police primacy in the protection of lives and property of citizens. The appointments/postings of the Senior Officers and personal aides take immediate effect,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Frank Mba, a deputy commissioner of police, has been retained as spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

