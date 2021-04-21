The new acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the withdrawal of senior police officers from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This development comes a few days after Mr Baba ordered the withdrawal of police officers attached to private citizens in Nigeria.

The IGP’s directive was contained in a letter dated April 15, 2021, and addressed to Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the EFCC.

In the letter signed by Idowu Owohunwa, principal staff officer to the IGP, senior officers from the rank of chief superintendent of police (CSP) are to be released from the EFCC and report to the force headquarters on Wednesday from 10 am.

According to the letter, the decision is part of the current operational requirements of the police force.

The letter reads:

“I write to extend the warmest regards of the Inspector-General of Police and to inform the chairman that the Inspector-General of Police has directed the withdrawal of all senior police officers from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police and above attached to your agency.

“The decision is informed by the current operational requirements of the force. You are accordingly requested to kindly direct the immediate release of the concerned officers who are to collectively report to the undersigned on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 10 am for further instructions.

“I am to also request that you avail this office the comprehensive nominal roll of all police personnel attached to the EFCC to include their date of transfer and designations in the agency for the purpose of updating our records.”

Former heads of the EFCC have always been appointed from the police force, until recently that Bawa became the first non-police officer to assume to the head position.

