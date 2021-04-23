Managing Director- National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and Anambra Gubernatorial Frontline Aspiriant, Dr George Moghalu has reaffirmed his commitment in tackling the unhealthy environments in Anambra state if given the opportunity to govern the state in this year’s gubernatorial election.

He said, “As a result of daily human and increased commercial activities, the quantity of solid waste generated within Anambra state has continued to grow at an alarming rate. Such municipal waste is not recycled or adequately disposed off in a manner commensurate with its generation. Thus, roads and other public and private locations have become dumping sites. The situation continues to worsen because moribund environmental laws have also emboldened defaulters to continue to perpetuate such a harmful practice. (ASWMA Law).

Given the increased attention to the issues of global warming and the depletion of the ozone layer, Anambra must buckle her boots, and begin protecting her lands, water atmosphere and overall environment. As the dwelling place of commercial hubs such as Onitsha, Nnewi, Awka, there will be continued increase in municipal waste generated.”

In his words, “As an indigenous son of one of the commercial and industrial hubs of the state, I have witnessed and continue to experience the menace of reckless waste disposal. Asides from the obvious effect on human health due to the wide spread of disease and pollution, the environment, animals, land, water, rivers and streams suffer significantly.

Moghalu further states,” for this reason, He will tackle this problem once given the opportunity to govern his beloved state.

Once Anambra is clean and aesthetically pleasing, all would see and acknowledge that Anambra adi go kwa mma Ozo.” He added

