Dele Aiyenugba, erstwhile Super Eagles goalkeeper, says he is done with the national team, but now focusing on winning the league with Kwara United FC of Ilorin.

Aiyenugba stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Sunday.

“I don’t want to go back to the national team; I am done,” he said.

The former Enyimba International FC of Aba goalkeeper, who played 17 times for the national team, between 2005 and 2015 spent 13 seasons in Israel with four teams.

Aiyenugba returned to Nigeria ahead of the 2020-21 season to play for Kwara United and he has been a huge success for the Ilorin-based Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side.

He won the NPFL four times with Enyimba in 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007 and the Federation Cup in 2005; he also won the Nigerian Super Cup in 2003.

The 37-year-old also ruled Africa with Enyimba, winning the African Champions League twice in 2003 and 2004 as well as the African Super Cup two times in 2004 and 2005.

He joined Kwara Stars and played for them between 1998 and 2000 after which he signed for Enyimba between 2001 and 2007.

Aiyenugba moved to Israel in 2007 to sign for Bnei Yehuda and played 294 times for them until 2016, before joining Hapoel Ashkelon in 2016 until 2018 where he appeared 62 times for them.

The former Enyimba goalkeeper played 33 times for Hapoel Iksal between 2018 and 2019 and Hapoel Afula in 2019 until he returned to Nigeria in 2020 to sign for Kwara United FC. (NAN)

