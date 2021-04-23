Breaking News

Immigration deploys body cameras to checkmate passport racketing, others

The Nigeria Immigration Service, (NIS), has said it will begin to use body cameras to monitor activities of passport officers to checkmate incidences of passports racketing and touting by passports officers across the country. NIS Comptroller-General (CG) Muhammad Babandede made this known during a media chat to update the public on measures taken by the […]

