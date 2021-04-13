A clergy, Pastor Ezekiel Daniel of Assemblies of God Mission, Ayobo, Lagos has advised couples to unite against the enemies of the marriage to have a blissful union.

Daniel gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

According to him, to avert divorce, spouses must declare war over every adversary against their marriage.

“Every marriage has a price to pay, which is to declare a war on some enemies such as non-forgiveness, selfishness, unfaithfulness, insatiable sex, poverty, violence, and absence of love among others.

“These enemies are some of the causes of the rising incidences of marriage dissolutions.

“When spouses fail to declare war on these enemies, divorce will be the end result,’’ he told NAN.

The clergy said that it was only through prayer that all enemies of marriage could be conquered.

“A blissful marriage can only be achieved through prayers.

“It is the weapon the enemies cannot stand up to.

“Never quit your marriage but fight for it through engaging in spiritual warfare and binding principalities that could destroy the enemies.’’

The cleric, who also doubled as a marriage counsellor, said that every good marriage was about dedication, commitment, and effective communication.

“There is no perfect marriage; couples only agree to work together in unity to make things work out.

“Marriage comes with a lot of challenges; couples must make sacrifices to strengthen their marriage,’’ NAN quotes him as saying.

A healthy marriage, he added, is deeply rooted in the love that can withstand any kind of conflict, as love covers over a multitude of sins.

Daniel advised couples to place their family on the rock of God as He is the head of the family.

He further urged spouses, never to give up nor entertain thoughts of getting a divorce because God hates divorce.

