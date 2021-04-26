One Twitter user accused the government of “finding it easier to take down tweets than ensure oxygen supplies”.

The government made an emergency order to censor the tweets, Twitter revealed on Lumen, a database that keeps track of global government orders around online content.

Twitter did not specify which content it had taken down but media reports say it includes a tweet from a politician in West Bengal holding prime minister Narendra Modi directly responsible for Covid-19 deaths, and from an actor criticising Mr Modi for holding political rallies while the virus raged.