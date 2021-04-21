NEW DELHI, INDIA - APRIL 15: Medical staff in PPE coveralls attend to patients housed in the Shehnai Banquet Hall Covid-19 care centre attached to LNJP Hospital on April 15, 2021 in New Delhi, India. In what is called the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Delhi, the infection caseload of Delhi has reached 7,67,438 with 50,736 active cases. As many as 11,540 people have died due to the virus in Delhi so far. In the previous peak in November 2020, 8,500 cases were reported in a day in Delhi. ( Photo By Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

NEW DELHI, INDIA - APRIL 15: Medical staff in PPE coveralls attend to patients housed in the Shehnai Banquet Hall Covid-19 care centre attached to LNJP Hospital on April 15, 2021 in New Delhi, India. In what is called the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Delhi, the infection caseload of Delhi has reached 7,67,438 with 50,736 active cases. As many as 11,540 people have died due to the virus in Delhi so far. In the previous peak in November 2020, 8,500 cases were reported in a day in Delhi. ( Photo By Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Healthcare and other essential services across India are close to collapse as a second coronavirus wave that started in mid-March tears through the country with devastating speed.

With few official options available, families are turning to social media for help.

India’s Covid-19 outbreak has set new records with 2,023 deaths in 24 hours, the highest single-day tally for the country so far as hospitals run perilously low on oxygen amid rising demand for beds.

Coronavirus infections also rose by a record, increasing by 295,041 over the last 24 hours, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday, 21 April. Total deaths reached 182,553.

“There’s no oxygen . A hospital bed is hard to find. It’s impossible to get a test. You have to wait over a week and pretty much every system that could break down in the health care system has broken down,” he said. At least 22 Covid-19 patients who were on ventilator support died Wednesday waiting for oxygen supplies that were lost in an accident, a senior official from the Nashik district in the Indian state of Maharashtra said.

Prime minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday, acknowledging the country’s “very big battle” against Covid-19. He appealed to states to use a lockdown as their last option, even as the capital New Delhi entered its first full day of a week-long lockdown. On Monday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal warned that failing to halt movement in the city could lead to “tragedy.” “We don’t want to take Delhi to a place where patients are lying in hospital corridors and people are dying on roads,” Kejriwal said. On Tuesday, he warned that some Delhi hospitals were “left with just a few hours of oxygen,” as authorities scrambled to convert sports complexes, banquet halls, hotels and schools into much-needed treatment centres, with the goal to add 6,000 additional beds within days.

The second wave, which has long surpassed the first wave in both new cases and infection rate, was “a situation that was created by complacency,” said Laxminarayan, from the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy.

After the first wave ended in the winter, the government and public relaxed too much, due to a mix of Covid fatigue and a false sense of security, experts say.

In early March, weeks before cases began climbing again, the federal health minister declared that India was “in the endgame” of the pandemic.

This kind of triumphant rhetoric meant residents relaxed their Covid-safe behaviour, such as social distancing or wearing face masks, experts say. And, despite warnings of Covid risks, large gatherings continued to take place, sports matches resumed, elaborate weddings went ahead, and movie cinemas reopened. The biggest gathering by far is the Kumbh Mela, an important Hindu festival and one of the biggest pilgrimages on Earth. Millions of Indians are travelling from across the country to Haridwar, an ancient city in Uttarakhand state, to attend ceremonies and prayers and take holy dips in the Ganges River.

Like this: Like Loading...