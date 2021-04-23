Janet Osemudiamen

India has joined the UK’s travel red list – effectively banning travel – as a deadly second wave of infections sweeps the country.

British and Irish nationals can travel to the UK from India, but they must now isolate in a government-approved hotel.

India has seen soaring infection rates,a rapidly rising death toll and the discovery of a new virus variant.

The spike has overwhelmed hospitals, creating a critical shortage of oxygen, intensive care beds and ventilators.

On Friday, India recorded 332,730 coronavirus cases, the highest one-day tally anywhere in the world for the second day in a row. Daily deaths from Covid-19 rose by a record 2,263 in the previous 24 hours.

At least two hospitals in the Indian capital Delhi are running out of oxygen, and at least 13 patients have died after fire broke out at a intensive care unit of a hospital set up to treat Covid19 patients near Mumbai.

The rising number of cases has resulted in a deepening healthcare crisis that has gripped several states, and India’s top court has asked the central government for a national plan by Friday on bolstering supply, oxygen, medicine, treatment and vaccines.

Like this: Like Loading...